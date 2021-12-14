Glasgow among most eco-friendly Christmas cities in UK

Glasgow is among the most eco-friendly Christmas cities in the UK, according to new research.

The team at Sutton Manor Nursery looked at which UK cities had the most interest in sustainability at Christmas.

How was it worked out?

Freedom of Information requests were used to see what different councils across the UK are doing to be sustainable at Christmas.

A keyword explorer was also used to find sustainable Christmas-related search terms. The team then looked at what cities had searched for these terms the most.

A ranking was compiled using both sets of information.

Where did Glasgow rank?

There is good news, and there is bad news. Good news first - Glasgow came second in the list, finishing ahead of Nottingham, Leeds and Cardiff.

You might be able to guess the bad news. Edinburgh came top of the list.

Sustainability this Christmas

Wiliam Mitchell, owner of Sutton Manor Nursery, said: “It’s fantastic to see so many UK cities thinking about sustainability this Christmas. All of the eco-friendly initiatives set out by city councils this year are outstanding. We love seeing sustainable measures introduced at Christmas markets like reusable cups in place of single use plastic, enforcing biodegradable/eco-friendly paper plates and utensils and sourcing sustainably grown Christmas trees.