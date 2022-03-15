A Glasgow author has tracked down the inspirational teacher who changed his life.

Kenny Boyle met with his primary school teacher Mrs McGlennan after he put out an appeal on social media in a bid to find her.

How did she inspired him?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenny, who spent his school years in Giffnock, admitted to being a regular visitor to his head teacher’s office when he was in primary school - often for getting into fights or swearing while defending his friends.

When he wasn’t getting told off, Kenny would often be writing in his school jotter, coming up with stories or drawing characters in the margins of his books.

One summer, aged 9, he wrote a three-page story which he and his parents were proud about.

When he returned to school after the break he discovered he had a new teacher, Mrs McGlennan.

Kenny Boyle has released his new book.

“I was proud of my story and I wanted to share it, so I showed her it,” Kenny explained. “Mrs McGlennnan took my story, read it wordlessly, wrote a note… and then sent me to the head teacher’s office.

“I was devastated and distraught as I walked to the office. I’d done nothing wrong this time. I’d worked so hard. I felt sick. My head teacher greeted me with a familiar sigh. She took the note.

“The note said: ‘I want you to read this story Kenny has written. It shows real ability. I think Kenny deserves recognition for his hard work’.

“Mrs McGlennan knew the head teacher had met me many times for bad reasons - she wanted me to meet her for a good one. She was the first teacher I ever had that made me feel like writing wasn’t wasting my time.”

His head teacher entered him into a young writers’ competition and, while he didn’t win, just representing his school and being put forward for something positive was enough for Kenny.

Search for Mrs McGlennan

The last thing Kenny heard from Mrs McGlennan upon reaching the end of P7 was ‘promise when you get your first book published, you’ll send me a copy’.

It was a promise he wanted to keep.

26 years later, Kenny is releasing his debut novel - The Tick and The Tock of The Crocodile Clock.

Just months away from release, Kenny wanted to meet the teacher who had made an ‘immeasurable’ difference to his life and give her a copy of the book.

He put out an appeal on social media - and it worked.

“I’m delighted to say – thanks to the magic of twitter – I found her,” Kenny said. “We met up last week to catch up, for me to give her the book, and for me to tell her how much her belief in my meant.”

What is the book about?

The Tick and The Tock of The Crocodile Clock has been described as a cross between The Catcher in the Rye and Thelma and Louise, but set in the Southside of Glasgow.

The initially shy and retiring main character, Wendy, falls in with wild child painter Cat, and they go on a spree of mischief which sees Wendy on the run from the law with a stolen, priceless work of art.

The book has had generous support from big names such as Clare Grogan, Sylvester McCoy and Sanjeev Kohli.

This may be Kenny’s debut novel, but he’s no stranger to the spotlight.

He’s an actor best known for starring in feature film Lost At Christmas which broadcast on BBC one on Christmas day, he’s the winner of the Playwrights’ Studio, Scotland New Playwrights’ award 2022, and his debut radio play will be broadcast on Radio 4 later in 2022.