Glasgow bakers urged to don their aprons for Stand Up To Cancer

Bakers from Glasgow are being urged to grab their mixing bowls and whip up some cash, as The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer returns to Channel 4 today (Tuesday).

Everyone from baking beginners to patisserie pros are being asked to don their aprons in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, the joint fundraising campaign from Cancer Research UK and Channel 4.

How can I help?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Getting started is a piece of cake with a free fundraising kit to download full of tips, recipes and ideas for getting friends and family involved in raising some serious dough for life-saving research.

Fans of the show can also support the cause with striking new Star Baker themed kitchenware available from Cancer Research UK shops in Glasgow or online, as well as via retailer Next.

You can help raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer.

The range features everything foodies and fundraisers need to create their signature bakes in style including an apron, oven gloves, a trio of tea towels and a mug.

What is Stand Up To Cancer?

In Scotland, around 32,200 people are diagnosed with cancer a year. Stand Up To Cancer aims to get new cancer tests and treatments to people who need them the most. Since its launch in 2012, the campaign has raised more than £93 million to fund 59 clinical trials and research projects across the UK.

These include the development of new treatments that use viruses to fight cancer, clinical trials testing potentially more effective ways to deliver radiotherapy and improved surgical techniques for bowel cancer.

‘Turn up the heat’

Linda Summerhayes, Cancer Research UK spokesperson in Scotland, said: “One in two of us will get cancer in our lifetime, but all of us can play a part to help beat it. That’s why we need people across Glasgow to help us turn up the heat on this devastating disease.

“We hope these special episodes for Stand Up To Cancer will encourage viewers to host their own baking fundraiser. It doesn’t matter if you aren’t a whizz in the kitchen, you can look the part with our new Star Baker range. The most important thing is raising money to help speed up research and save lives. Every last crumb will make a difference.”

Bake Off

The celebrity contestants putting their skills to the test in the Bake Off tent and hoping to inspire some show-stopping fundraising results include Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah; singer-songwriter Example; singer-songwriter and UN Environment Ambassador Ellie Goulding; TV presenters Sophie Morgan and Emma Willis; actor, Blake Harrison; comedian, writer and TV presenter Ruby Wax and judge, presenter and dancer Motsi Mabuse.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will return for five special episodes on Channel 4 on Tuesdays at 8pm.