Glasgow band wins Scottish Album of the Year award

Glasgow band Mogwai’s new album, ‘As The Love Continues’, has won the Scottish Album of the Year award, at a stunning award ceremony in Edinburgh’s Usher Hall.

‘As The Love Continues’ is Mogwai’s tenth studio album and the band’s first SAY Award win, having been Shortlisted four times previously and Longlisted in 2015.

It is their third UK Top 10 charting album and reached Number 1 in the UK album charts within the first week of its release in February 2021 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.

The album was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2021 and now holds the coveted title of Scottish Album of the Year, with the band collecting a £20,000 prize and bespoke trophy.

Collecting the prize, Stuart Braithwaite said: “I really was not expecting this, I have not thought of anything to say other than thank you and I wish I’d got steaming! This has been a really mental year for the band and this is just another thing we never thought would happen.