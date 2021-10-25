Glasgow band wins Scottish Album of the Year award

Mogwai won the Scottish Album of the Year award.
‘As The Love Continues’ is Mogwai’s tenth studio album and the band’s first SAY Award win, having been Shortlisted four times previously and Longlisted in 2015.
It is their third UK Top 10 charting album and reached Number 1 in the UK album charts within the first week of its release in February 2021 amidst the Covid-19 pandemic.
The album was nominated for a Mercury Prize in 2021 and now holds the coveted title of Scottish Album of the Year, with the band collecting a £20,000 prize and bespoke trophy.
Collecting the prize, Stuart Braithwaite said: “I really was not expecting this, I have not thought of anything to say other than thank you and I wish I’d got steaming! This has been a really mental year for the band and this is just another thing we never thought would happen.
“I want to thank everyone who has bought and played the album, I’d like to dedicate this to Mick our booking agent who passed away last week. I’d like to thank everyone, the SMIA and you all for being here. This is nuts!”