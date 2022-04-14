Glasgow-based restaurant chain raises £25,000 for Ukraine appeal

A Glasgow-based restaurant chain has raised more than £25,000 for Ukrainian refugees affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis, following a two-week charity appeal.

Every sit-in and collection customer who visited one of the 17 Black Rooster branches across the UK between March 14-28, was asked if they’d like to spend £2.40 on upgrading to a meal to support its fundraising drive, with £1.40 – 60 per cent - going directly to the initiative.

The chicken restaurant had hoped to raise at least £20,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine humanitarian appeal , which is providing immediate relief for Ukrainian refugees. Over 11 million people, a quarter of the population, have now fled their homes in Ukraine to escape the conflict, a number that is only expected to rise.

Black Rooster has raised thousands of pounds for Ukraine.

Kevin Bell, director and co-founder, Black Rooster, said: “The invasion of Ukraine has left us all deeply shocked.

“At Black Rooster, we felt we had to do something to help raise money for those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

“We can’t thank our customers enough for getting behind us and showing their support, it truly has been a community effort.

“Every £100 we raised will feed two whole families for a month, so thanks to our customers’ generosity, our donation to the DEC appeal will make a real difference to the lives of over 500 families.

“Whilst our fundraising drive might be over, the whole Black Rooster team is committed in our continued support of the DEC Ukraine appeal. There is so much more that we can all do to help, and I’d urge people to not let this crisis slip their mind and to keep donating whatever they can.”

Since the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal launched on March 3, it has raised a staggering £260 million. Donations to the appeal are funding work by DEC charities and their local partners, both inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

They are helping people with their immediate needs while also planning to support refugees and displaced people over the coming months and years.