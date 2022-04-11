Spring has finally sprung - but what is the recent weather would suggest otherwise. So, what is forecast for the April bank holiday?

Spring has finally arrived, and with it Glasgow has had some glimpses of nicer weather.

However fleeting the nice weather was the people of Glasgow will still be hopeful for a nice bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With rumours of a potential heatwave on the horizon dashed, everyone is keeping their fingers crossed for a dry bank holiday weekend.

So, what are the weather experts forecasting for the upcoming April Bank Holiday and Easter half-term?

Here is a full breakdown of the latest weather updates for the bank holiday weekend.

When are the Easter holidays?

Schools in Glasgow are expected to break up for Easter holidays at 2:30pm on Friday 1 April.

Schools are expected to return on Tuesday 19 April, giving students a two week break from school.

When is the Bank Holiday weekend?

This year Easter Sunday falls on 17 April.

Around Easter there are two bank holidays, with Good Friday on 15 April and Easter Monday on 18 April.

These are the first bank holidays since 3 January.

What is the long range forecast for Strathclyde throughout the Easter holidays?

According to the Met Office the first half of April is likely to be changeable.

Periods of cloud and rain are possible.

Northern parts of the region are expected to see heavier and prolonged rain, particularly those on higher ground.

Unsettled conditions are expected to continue throughout the beginning of the period but more showers forecast. These showers may turn wintry on high ground.

Dry spells are forecast however they will be more short-lived than mid to late March.

Strong winds are expected in the north and west with temperatures mainly near or slightly above average.

As we reach the halfway point of the Easter holidays the period is likely to remain unsettled. Showers may be heavy, with the possibility of thunderstorms and chances of hail.

There is a chance that winds may pick up. Moving towards late April there will be signs of more settled conditions returning, although rain and showers remain possible.

Temperatures are looking to be above average, particularly in southern areas.

What is the forecast for the April Bank Holiday weekend?

Join us for a special Easter trail around Abington Park Museum. Follow the Easter bunny to find hidden eggs, enjoying games and crafts along the way. Complete the trail to win a chocolatey egg prize. Drop in, no booking required, £2 per trail.

Easter weekend is usually a time for spring weather, and outdoor activities. However, we know this is not always the case.

There have been whispers of a heatwave potentially happening over the Easter bank holidays. Unfortunately, weather experts at Accuweather disagree.

Here is a day by day breakdown of the Easter weekend weather forecast:

Friday

Good Friday is forecast to be partly cloudy with the sun shining through every so often. The temperatures are expected to see highs of 18°.

The evening is forecast to hit lows of 7°, with cloudy skies and some evening showers in some areas.

Saturday

Easter Saturday brings a welcome forecast of sun, periods of clouds and the possibility of the odd shower throughout Temperatures will feel warm with highs of 18°.

The night will see the temperature drop with lows of 7°. Throughout the evening there will be low clouds.

Sunday

Easter Sunday will be mostly cloudy with the possibility of some sun passing through. Temperatures will feel warm with highs of 17°.

The afternoon will see much of the same with some rain throughout. The temperatures will feel cool with highs of 10°.

The evening will feel cooler with lows of 6°. The evening will be cloudy with 55% cloud cover.

Monday

Bank Holiday Monday is expected to be dry, with some light winds.

The day is forecast to be partly cloudy all throughout.

The temperatures are expected to continue to stay fine, with highs of 17°.