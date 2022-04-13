Vaisakhi is nearly here, so how are the people of Glasgow celebrating the festival?

The celebration of Vaisakhi is here. The festival is celebrated by millions of people across the world.

The holiday is celebrated by Hindus, and Sikhs. However, the way the festival is celebrated, and why it is observed differ between the two.

The way the holiday is celebrated and observed can differ, and is personal to millions across the globe.

So, how is Glasgow observing the festival?

Here’s everything you need to know about the celebrations.

When is the Vaisakhi festival?

Vaiksakhi is usually celebrated on 13 or 14 of April every year in Sikhism. This year, it falls on Thursday 14 April.

This year, the same is the same for Hindus celebrating.

What is the Vaisakhi festival?

Vaisakhi is a Sikh festival which is celebrated throughout the month of April each year.

During Vaisakhi, Sikhs will celebrate the creation of The Khalsa, which is a collective community instituted by Guru Gobind Singh on 30 March 1699.

The festival commemorates a time in which the 10th Sikh Guru Gobind Singh Ji tested the commitment of thousands of Sikhs in April of 1699.

Those within the first five to pass his test were able to be initiated into the new order, called the Khalsa. The first five to pass became known as the Panj Pyare.

A spokesperson for the Sikh PA said: “Sikhi is the fifth largest religion in the world with approximately 30 million followers world wide andover 400,000 in the UK.

“Much of the British population will be familiar with the site of NagarKirtans but there’s still a huge lack of understanding about what the celebrations are for.”

Vaisakhi is the New Year’s Day of Hinduism. However, it is not the case for all. For some, the festivities coincide with the five-day Diwali which occurs later in the year.

For others, Vaisakhi serves as a harvest festival. It marks the time of the year when harvest is complete.

How is the festival celebrated?

Sikhs have celebrated Vaisakhi every year for over 40 years by having traditional street processions called Nagar Kirtans. Nagar translates to town, and Kirtan is the name for singing spiritual hymns.

Within the street events there are many key parts that make the tradition so special, with Gurbani (hymns) are sung, langar (free food) served and there are sometimes displays of Sikh martial arts.

The traditions have become an established part of British culture.

In Hindu tradition, fairs and thanksgiving prayers are common ways to celebrate. As well as ritual bathing in sacred Indian rivers like the Ganges and Kaveri.

During Vaisakhi Hindus will visit their local temples, meet with friends and enjoy festive foods.

What events are happening in Glasgow?

Many families in the Glasgow area will celebrate in the traditional way for the festival.

There is one event dedicated to the festival happening in Glasgow.

The Bhangra Room’s

The party event is returning to Glasgow once again bringing with it Scotland’s best DJs and Dholies.

The event will be playing the best of Bhangra, Bollywood, R&B and house.

Ticket prices start from £7 and the event will be held at Lola’s Nightclub on Sunday 17 April from 11pm to 3am. The event is over 18s only.