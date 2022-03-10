Glasgow charitable fund gives £10,000 to help people fleeing Ukraine

A Glasgow-based family run charitable fund has donated £10,000 to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC)’s campaign to help Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

The Mickel Fund, which aims to improve people’s lives through charitable donations to good causes, acted in response to DEC’s appeal for funds as the UK based aid provider rallies to support thousands of people in Ukraine and neighbouring countries with food, water, shelter, and medical assistance.

‘Collective response’

Bruce Mickel, chair of the Mickel Fund, said: “The scale and urgency of the crisis in Ukraine requires a collective response by those in a position to give support to aid agencies working on the ground, providing vital emergency services. Many Ukrainians have fled their country with only what they can carry.

Around two million people have fled Ukraine, but less than 1,000 have been allowed into the UK (Photo by LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/AFP via Getty Images)

“Usually, the Mickel Fund provides funds to good causes through a grant application system. But the DEC appeal called for immediate action.”

What is the DEC and how is it helping?

According to DEC, around 18 million people are projected to be affected by the escalating conflict in Ukraine and four million people are expected to be displaced as the fighting continues.

The DEC brings together 15 leading UK aid charities, to raise funds and provide a quick and effective response to overseas disasters.

The DEC’s Ukraine appeal was launched on Thursday, March 3, raising £55m in its first day with donations, which can be made through the appeals website.

What is the Mikel Fund?

Organisations supported by the Mickel Fund in the recent past include the National Library of Scotland, health charity Hearts and Minds, and youth support charity The Rock Trust.

Trustees meet twice a year in spring and autumn to consider applications for funding charitable endeavours ranging from educational and sports projects to initiatives tackling homelessness and social exclusion.