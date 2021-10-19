Glasgow cleansing crisis: workers to hold rally in George Square this weekend

A rally is to be held in George Square this weekend, over the ongoing cleansing crisis in Glasgow.

Workers and residents are being asked to join a rally this weekend.

What is the rally?

Living Rent Glasgow is urging people to join the ‘rally for investment’ in George Square on Saturday, starting at 1pm.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of the Living Rent branches will be joined by GMB cleansing workers to demand investment.

It posted: “Living Rent stands in solidarity with the GMB cleansing workers in their fight for fair pay and conditions! Up the workers!”

Why are GMB members rallying?

Cleansing workers who are members of GMB voted in favour of industrial action last month, following a pay dispute with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (COSLA).

Around 95 per cent of members who participated in the GMB’s consultative ballot turned down an £850 increase for local government staff earning up to £25,000 a year.