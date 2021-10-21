Glasgow cocktail bar ‘horrified’ over rising cases of spiking by injection

A Glasgow speakeasy cocktail bar has said it is ‘horrified’ over increasing reports of spiking by injection at nightclubs around the UK.

The comments from The Absent Ear came after Police Scotland confirmed it is investigating reports of spiking by injection around Scotland, including in Glasgow.

Spiking by injection describes the act of one person spiking another, but instead of placing a pill in a drink, it is done through the use of a needle.

The Absent Ear posted on its Instagram page: “We are horrified to learn of the increasing accounts across the Uk of bar guests getting spiked with syringes.”

Spiking by injection symptoms are similar to that of being spiked via a pill in a drink.

The Absent Ear team described the acts as ‘heinous’, adding: “It’s people’s lives, and trauma that robs our community of too much.