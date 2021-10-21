COP26 Weather - Here’s what the weather in Glasgow is set to look like during COP26

COP26 is just around the corner - the summit is a chance for all world leaders to come together and address climate change, so what will the weather doing while it’s happening?

COP26 is scheduled to begin on October 31. The United Nations summit is due to bring together world leaders to deliver updates on their commitment to the 2015 Paris Agreement.

In 2015 all leaders signed on with agreement, and promised to make money available to combat the impact of climate change.

All eyes will be on Glasgow, and the city is set to experience a multitude of disruptions, changes and strikes.

After rumours of a white Halloween hit the news last week, GlasgowWorld has the most up to date long term weather forecast for the duration of COP26.

The Met Office has issued the current long term weather forecast for the next 14 days for Glasgow. 8

In true Scottish fashion you can expect some cooler temperatures and wet weather in coming.

The beginning of the summit being will be dominated by weather arriving from the Atlantic resulting in frequent windy weather and rain.

Northerly and Western areas will be hit with the brunt of the more severe weather, while other areas will be drier with potential for overnight fog.

However, temperatures are likely to be warmer than average for this time of year; which will no doubt be a talking point for the summit at large.

Towards the middle of November there is a chance for some colder spells, and an increasing chance of frost and fog.

However, experts say the confidence of this is low at this time.

COP26 will end on Friday November 12 - reputable online weather service, AccuWeather, predict a cloudy day with some showers for the final day of the conference with the temperature high of 11°C (RealFeel® 8°C) and a low of 8°C (RealFeel® 2°C).