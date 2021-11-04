Glasgow healthcare students knit hats for newborns

Joanne McGilvray, Glasgow Clyde College lecturer and children’s nurse.
As COP26 events continue around Glasgow, the college wanted to make a meaningful contribution to the hospital that would also promote sustainable practice.
How were the hats made?
Made from 100 per cent upcycled and re-used materials, the hats - hand-knitted by staff, students, family, and friends - have been donated to the Theatre Department and Neonatal Unit at the Children's Hospital.
By using off cuts of wool and materials that would have otherwise been thrown away, the project allowed the college to gift a valuable resource to the hospital while reducing landfill waste.
What is the college saying?
Joanne McGilvray, Glasgow Clyde College lecturer and children's nurse, said: "Many hats are needed on a daily basis to help young babies maintain their body temperature, and this is a vital part of their healing and recovery. This donation will be greatly appreciated by the staff of the Children's Hospital, and to be able to promote sustainable practice alongside the donation is fantastic."