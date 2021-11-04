Glasgow healthcare students knit hats for newborns

Healthcare students at Glasgow Clyde College have knitted hats for newborns at the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow using off-cuts of wool and waste textiles.

Joanne McGilvray, Glasgow Clyde College lecturer and children’s nurse.

As COP26 events continue around Glasgow, the college wanted to make a meaningful contribution to the hospital that would also promote sustainable practice.

How were the hats made?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Made from 100 per cent upcycled and re-used materials, the hats - hand-knitted by staff, students, family, and friends - have been donated to the Theatre Department and Neonatal Unit at the Children's Hospital.

By using off cuts of wool and materials that would have otherwise been thrown away, the project allowed the college to gift a valuable resource to the hospital while reducing landfill waste.

What is the college saying?