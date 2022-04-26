Glasgow holiday hunger scheme open for applications: how to apply, who is eligible?

Glasgow’s holiday hunger programme to feed school children during the term break is now taking applications for the 2022/23 session.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund, which is a grant for voluntary sector organisations, is informed by the Glasgow City Council strategic plan and enables community groups to provide nutritious food to children and young people aged between 0 and 18, using their services during school holiday periods.

The SNP group has said it will continue the programme if elected during next month’s council election to help deal with the cost of living crisis affecting the city’s residents.

As the latest round of applications for the programme open, community groups and grassroots organisations have been invited to bid for funds to provide meals and activities for thousands of school kids over the summer.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Introduced in its first ever city budget in 2018, the key SNP programme has seen tens of thousands of children benefit.

Applications are open for the 2022/23 session.

Designed to avoid children and their families feeling stigmatised, the programme has ensured that healthy free holiday lunches are offered as part of a wider package of holiday activities and not simply seen as part of a feeding programme.

It is delivered by groups with deep and real community connections, organisations from the third sector, churches, housing associations, sports clubs and charities – those bodies who best know and understand the local needs.

SNP councillor and Canal Ward candidate Jaki McLaren said Labour had omitted both the programme and extending free school meals to primary fives to sevens from its manifesto.

Councillor McLaren said: “It’s incredible that it took an SNP administration to realise that children from low income families go hungry during term time and that the council had the power and resources – if it wanted – to fix that.

“In February Labour tried to sneak its plans to cut the Holiday Food programme so it would have money to score cheap political shots at the SNP.

“Now their manifesto makes absolutely no mention of continuing either the Holiday Food programme or the roll out of free school meals.

“Only a vote for the SNP guarantees a continuation of genuine policies which offers real and practical assistance to low income families.”

Labour described the claims as “nonsense”. Glasgow Labour Group Leader Malcolm Cunning said: “This is nonsense. When Glasgow Labour wanted to push the SNP Scottish Government to add £5 to the Scottish Child Payment, the SNP in Glasgow simply made excuses.

“When the SNP in Glasgow proposed to increase nursery charges by 57%, it was Glasgow Labour that supported the campaign to put a stop to it. When the SNP cut the Affordable Warmth Payment worth £100 a year, it was Labour that fought to restore it.

“And when Glasgow Labour proposed increasing the School Clothing Grant by up to £30, the SNP voted it down. Perhaps the SNP should consider their own record before making unfounded attacks on others.”