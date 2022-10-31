Aquarius Creative are an influencer agency from Glasgow that has been active for the last two years.

What is Aquarius Creative?

Aquarius Creative is a Glasgow-based influencer agency comprising a collective of local social media personalities who made their fame through tactful social media management and branding.

An influencer is someone with a large following (with influence over said audience) - often they build large followings through posting niche content like fashion, modelling, or otherwise. They make money through brand deals and endorsements, as well as through other digital avenues, with many starting their own clothing brands.

Aquarius Creative is Scotland’s largest influencer management company, with just a few registered employees - but with over 20 influencers under its brand.

Founded by Glaswegian influencers Amy Moore and Kirsten Cameron in late 2019, the influencer brand has a total of 19.5k followers on Instagram. Although the brand has reach far beyond that - with influencers under the label collectively totalling in the hundreds of thousands.

Aquarius Creative is based in Uddingston, on the former site of an HSBC bank.

What do they do?

The marketing agency has its fingers in many pies, some of the services listed in their Instagram bio include; social media, influencer, and events management alongside content creation and even brand and strategy. Aquarius Creative even have their own clothing brand ‘Aquariass’ - fitted sportswear.

The influencer management company most recently worked with premium UK Gin company, Whitley Neill, in a ‘Casino Royale’ themed event at Kong on Royal Exchange Square in association with Glasgow formalwear outfitters, Slaters.

Last month the brand launched a podcast, ‘The Vault: Unlocked’, a short audio stream in which influencers under the brand share their ‘funniest office moments and stories’.

The group also hosted a CV masterclass earlier this month for people trying to get work within the marketing and social media industry costing £32.

Essentially half of the brand works with influencers, while another half of the brand deals with brands and marketing, which both feed into each other.

Aquarius Creative are an influencer management / marketing agency set to feature in their own six part BBC reality series.

Who is part of Aquarius Creative?

One of the best known Instagram influencers under the brand is Abbi Blythe, who has 288k followers on Instagram. Molly McFarlane works with Aquarius and is also huge on Instagram, with 203k followers.

Another fashion influencer is represented by the brand is Monique Nadia Palombo, or fashionbymnp on Instagram - with over 137k followers on the platform. Instagram model, Léanna Paul, is also managed by Aquarius, with 190k followers on the social media platform. Also part of the brand is Lydia Butler, with 150k followers on Instagram.

What’s next for the influencer label?

The influencer group will be the subject of their own BBC Scotland reality show, ‘Reel Time’, which is set to air in 2023.

Glasgow’s answer to Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s aims to capture the extraordinary world of influencers - from glamorous travel to exclusive brand deals and everything that comes with social media fame.

Steve Allen, commissioning executive for BBC Scotland, said: "This new series will offer audiences a rarely-seen look into a world which has become so prevalent within today’s society.