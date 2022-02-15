Glasgow is the most desirable place to live in the UK, research finds

Over recent years it has seen a brisk regeneration with new apartments, job opportunities, shops and cafes brightening up the city - making it a really cool place to live.
How was it worked out?
AddLiving’s new study found that more people in the UK are searching for ‘flats to rent in Glasgow’ than anywhere else in the country.
Glasgow is getting 9.5k searches per month, compared to 7k for Edinburgh, 5.5k for Liverpool and London, and 5k for Dundee.
‘Post-lockdown balance’
Olly Roberts, spokesperson for AddLiving, said: “The rental market has been heavily affected by the pandemic, with many tenants wanting a quick move when they realised their current city doesn’t have enough to offer.
“Interestingly Glasgow didn’t make it into the top 5 places that aren’t searching to move flat, despite everyone else in the UK is wanting to move there. But it is nice to see that two Scottish cities feature in the top 5, with people wanting a city that isn’t too far from nature for that perfect post-lockdown balance.”