It has been a whirlwind start to life in Scotland for the new Glasgow City midfielder...

Since joining Glasgow City a fortnight ago, Peyton Perea has already played her part in two crucial SWPL games against Old Firm duo Rangers and Celtic and helped her new team mates reach the Scottish Women’s Cup quarter-finals.

The American midfielder was pitched in at the deep end just days after arriving in Scotland as she was named in Eileen Gleeson’s starting line-up for the top-of-the-table clash with Rangers.

Her debut ended in disappointment as Malky Thomson’s side ran out 3-1 winners, but the 15-time champions had the opportunity to rectify that setback a few days later as Perea stepped off the bench with 20 minutes remaining to help her new team-mates grind out a 2-0 win against Celtic that thrust City firmly back into the title race.

The 24-year-old was back in action yesterday as City thrashed Hamilton Accies 6-0 to set up a cup quarter-final tie with either Stirling University or Falkirk

As the big games continue to come thick and fast, Perea revealed how special it has been to represent Glasgow City so far.

Renowned for providing opportunities for young women and girls to take up football, the club’s foundation boasts almost 200 kids in their academy from mini kickers (aged 5+) to the first-team.

Perea, who signed from North Carolina College last month, believes the work Glasgow City are doing to promote women in sport is inspiring and she is looking forward to playing her part in helping the club continue on an upward trajectory.

Perea said: “I’d heard amazing things about this club and everything that they stand for.

“Growing up in the United States, the women’s game wasn’t very visible and I think it’s really important to keep girls in sport.

“The fact this club represents that, it hits home in a different way. It’s more than just a football club, it’s going to give girls role models to look up to and show that they can do whatever they dream.

Glasgow City players rush forward in jubilation as Jo Love scores the winning penalty in last nights dramatic shootout against Brondby. Picture: Getty.

“Having a club in Scotland that represents that is very special and I’ll take a lot of pride in wearing the badge.

“I’m excited to represent all the values this club has and hopefully it inspires people watching. (Being a role model) is something that you don’t think about experiencing until someone comes up to you after a game.”

Asked if she had a role model starting out in the United States, Perea admitted: “I remember watching the US women’s national team and Shannon Boxx when I was younger.

“She was also a central midfielder. I think the team she was part of have done such a great job in terms of showing that it’s OK to be competitive, it’s OK to have goals and be driven and to not stop at any costs.

“To see that carrying on in other parts of the world is awesome.”

Perea confirmed the opportunity to showcase her talent in a competitive league and the lure of playing in European competition was a major factor in her decision to move across the continent.

She stated: “A huge part in me signing for the club was to have the opportunity to play in the Champions League.

Glasgow City manager Scott Booth is preparing his team to face Valur in Iceland. Victory would secure a place in the last 32 of the Champions League

“That’s a once in a lifetime thing and something I have always dreamed about and wanted to go after, so I’m ready to push for that.

“It is a tight title race at the moment and every game is going to matter but we need to put our best foot forward and do everything we can to do our job successfully and help the club achieve their goals.

“It’s a club that has a rich history of winning titles and I’m super excited to be part of that.”

Perea describes herself as a ball-playing central midfielder who likes to “dictate the tempo” of a game and make things happen.

To many footballers journeying across the Atlantic and playing against Glasgow City’s two biggest threats to their title defence in the space of five days would have seemed like a baptism of fire.

However, Perea has taken it all in her stride as she finally beings to settle into life in Scotland.

Picture: Shutterstock

She stated: “I have a friend from university who also plays here and she said Scotland is absolutely amazing, so I’ve been exploring life outside of the pitch as well.

“When you move to a new club, having good communication with your team mates is really important. I’m learning from the experienced girls and even the younger players as well.

“It’s comforting knowing Eileen (Gleeson) and I are both new to the club as well but I’d heard great things about her.