Glasgow landmarks lit up to highlight cycling’s role in fighting climate change

Landmarks around Glasgow were lit up as part of the project.
Why were the buildings lit up?
The charity Cycling UK coordinated the projections to call on political leaders across the UK to invest in cycling, in the run up to the COP26 UN climate conference being hosted in Glasgow between October 31 – November 12.
The messages were beamed onto the Barras Market, People’s Palace, Kingston Bridge, Glasgow Green arch and the side of the M74 on Tuesday.
What does Cycling UK hope to achieve?
Domestic transport is the UK’s biggest polluting sector, accounting for 27 per cent of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions. The projections highlight that urgent investment in cycling and other modes of active travel is key to decarbonising transport and tackling climate change.
Cycling UK is also calling on cyclists to ‘Pedal on COP’ on November 6, by taking part in feeder rides into Glasgow and joining the cycling bloc at the peaceful mass march.
What is Cycling UK saying?
Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK’s head of campaigns and advocacy, said: “It’s appropriate to shine a spotlight on cycling’s role in fighting climate change in Glasgow. This humble machine’s origins 182 years ago were just 70 miles from where the world’s leaders gather next week in Glasgow to decide the future of us all – its role in this fight should not be underestimated.
“Investment in cycling can help to save our planet, but time is running out. At the current rate of reduction, it would take 600 years to reduce the UK’s transport emissions to zero. Cycling can play a key role in decarbonising transport, but urgent action and investment is essential to enable more people to cycle.”