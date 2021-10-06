Glasgow Museums acquires Van Dyck painting

Glasgow Museums has acquired a little-known painting by Sir Anthony Van Dyck, one of the great Flemish Old Masters painters.

The Van Dyck painting. Pic: CIC Glasgow Museums Collection.

What is the painting: Titled, Marchesa Lomellini, this is the first Van Dyck to enter the city’s collection.

Painted in Italy between 1621 and 1627 it features a young Marchesa Lomellini, a member of the noble Lomellini family of Genoa. The striking portrait showcases Van Dyck’s skilful ability to depict lifelike human expressions and intricate costume.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When will it be on display: The painting will be on display in the Looking at Art gallery in Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum from Thursday, November 18.

Where has the painting come from: The outstanding artwork comes from the collection of Sir Ilay Mark Campbell, 7th Baronet of Succouth (1927-2017) and Lady Campbell. Lady Campbell and her family generously offered the painting to Glasgow Museums Collection, which is cared for by the charity Glasgow Life, as part of the Acceptance in Lieu Scheme, administered by Arts Council on behalf of the UK Government.

Chair of Glasgow Life, Councillor David McDonald, said: “We are thrilled to accept this significant painting. Acquisitions are a source of excitement, celebration and inspiration and now more than ever, they highlight the contribution art and culture play in peoples’ wellbeing.

“Until now Glasgow did not have a painting by Van Dyck. This portrait, by an internationally important Old Master painter, greatly strengthens our world-class fine art collection and connects well with other paintings we have on show. Not only will it attract much attention from regular visitors, but given the excellent standard of the painting, together with the international importance of the artist, it is likely to draw tourists from across the world now they are safely able to travel to Glasgow once again.”

Who is Van Dyck: Sir Anthony Van Dyck was born in Antwerp, Belgium, in 1599 and went on to become one of the most important painters of the 17th century. His works were influenced by fellow Flemish artist Rubens and other European painters, most notably Italian artist Titian.