Highest earners and ‘best workers’ in Glasgow region revealed

The ‘best workers’ in the Glasgow City region are in North Lanarkshire, while some of the highest earners in Scotland live in East Dunbartonshire.

According to the report, the most productive workers are in North Lanarkshire.

What’s happened: A Glasgow City Council report has revealed the most “productive” staff are based in the North Lanarkshire local authority area, which includes Motherwell, Cumbernauld, Wishaw and Coatbridge.

North Lanarkshire’s strengths include construction, manufacturing and human health and social work activities.

A Glasgow City Region cabinet meeting heard yesterday morning it was home to the region’s most productive workforce based on the labour output of Gross Value Add per hour.

Who gets paid the most: Meanwhile East Dunbartonshire, which includes the Bearsden area, is home to some of those with the biggest pay packet in Scotland. It also boasts some of the most desirable neighbourhoods to live in according to the report. Its residents live longer than average.

Where did the information come from: The data was revealed in a regional economic strategy presented to Glasgow Region councillors, which was signed off yesterday.

Problems facing the area: The major challenges facing the region include improving productivity, creating an inclusive economy and dealing with climate change.

Problems include too many people having low paid jobs, residents with low skills, not enough businesses and deprivation.

The strategy pointed out all the strengths of the city region, which includes the following eight council locations: Glasgow City Council, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, West Dunbartonshire, East Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire, East Renfrewshire and Inverclyde.

Praising the strategy, Glasgow City Council leader Susan Aitken,SNP, described it as a “strong piece of work”.

The strategy’s mission is to for the Glasgow City Region to have the most “innovative, inclusive and resilient economy in the UK” by 2030.

Bosses have agreed 19 action area priorities to make it happen.

The strategy document will be formally launched at the December 2021 meeting.

It said: “We are determined to forge a more balanced economy – one that improves living standards in a just and equitable manner. This will come, in part, from our commitment to community wealth building to deliver resilient communities that reap the benefits of local assets and spending.”

Some strengths of Glasgow council area: According to the Glasgow City Region Regional Economic Strategy, it is a “global leader” in innovative industries including precision medicine, quantum technologies, and advanced manufacturing. It also has a “large business base and five world class higher education facilities”.