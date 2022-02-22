Glasgow has been named one of the best cities in the world to spend your 20s.

The city was highlighted as an ideal location to spend the beginning of adulthood due to its low cost of living, available nightlife and attractions.

The relatively cheap cost for a pint was also highlighted in the research performed by confused.com.

London was the only other UK city to feature above Scotland's largest city, with Edinburgh failing to make the shortlist of 30 cities.

Researchers considered the following factors when compiling the list: monthly salary, cost of rent, cost of transport, cost of a pint, available nightlife, available things to do, LGBTQ+ friendly, Instagrammability.

A spokesperson for confused.com commented on Glasgow’s ranking: “unsurprisingly, the most populous city of Scotland is also one of the best cities to live in your 20s - landing in 13th place.

“Glasgow ticks all the boxes - from an average monthly salary of £2,134, rent cost of £695, plus average costs of transport and a pint make it a very affordable place to live. With an index ranking of 57.1, Glasgow is the sixth-best city in Europe for the younger generation and lands #2 for the best city in the UK.”

There is room for improvement, according to researchers, however, with the city apparently lagging behind its cosmopolitan rivals on the Instagramability front.

Despite its sky-high cost of living San Francisco was named the best place to spend your 20s.

The research said this was “due to its exciting and inclusive nightlife, high average salaries, and availability of things to do”.

Amsterdam was named as the highest ranked European city due to high salaries and relatively low cost of living, as well as availability of things to do.

Jessica Willock, home insurance expert at Confused.com, comments:

“Whether it’s across the globe or closer to home, many young people choose their 20s as the perfect opportunity to relocate.