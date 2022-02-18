Glasgow among priciest cities for night out in the UK, according to research

Glasgow is on of the UK’s most expensive cities for a night out according to new research.
Vaping producers IndeJuice compiled data on where people can enjoy a cheap night out in the UK, looking at prices for a pint of beer, a cocktail, a fast-food meal and a cab fare.
They claimed that an average night out in Glasgow - albeit a tame one - costs £32.49.
The cost is made up of a pint (£3.93), a cocktail (£7), a fast food meal deal (£5.56) and a five mile taxi ride (£16).
Glasgow was the ninth most expensive city ranking behind Edinburgh and London, with a night out in the latter costing just shy of £50.
Dundee, meanwhile, was found to be the most affordable city surveyed, with a night on the tiles costing on average £25.35.
A spokesperson for IndeJuice commented: “As a result of the pandemic, the night-life industry has been hit hard with past restrictions, however as we return back to nightclubs and bars more regularly, this study offers a fascinating insight into the locations that offer the best deals.
“With the cost of a night out in London being almost double that of a night out in Dundee, party-goers in the capital will need plenty of money-saving savvy to have a good night that doesn’t drain their bank account.”