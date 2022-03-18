Glasgow Science Centre looks at how uneaten food harms the Earth

Zero Waste Scotland has partnered up with the Glasgow Science Centre to put Scots’ household food waste under the microscope.

Zero Waste Scotland aims to highlight the detrimental impact our uneaten food has on the planet through a series of activities designed to demonstrate the science behind food waste.

How will this work?

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partnership will explore hot topics such as the carbon cost of food production, including farming, transportation and packaging processes that all contribute to the carbon footprint of the nation’s food.

Other focus areas include what actually happens when our food goes to landfill versus when it is properly recycled, giving consumers a behind the scenes look at the world of food waste.

The Glasgow Science Centre and Zero Waste Scotland are working together on the project.

Bringing the issue straight to the kitchen counter, the team will also encourage Scots to delve deeper into the science of food waste through a selection of eye-opening experiments for Scots to try at home.

‘Dig deeper’

Commenting on the partnership, Iain Gulland, chief executive at Zero Waste Scotland, said: “People often wonder how big the food waste problem is in Scotland, and this partnership with Glasgow Science Centre allows us to dig deeper into the issue and the science behind it.

“With Scotland’s fantastic natural larder on our doorsteps, the amount of food that is being wasted every year is devastating not only for the planet but also ourselves - given that we are a nation of food lovers. We must stop wasting edible food and recycle what we can’t eat to provide clean energy.

“We hope that this partnership with Glasgow Science Centre will help put the focus on how we, as a nation, can do more to reduce our food waste and, ultimately, our impact on the planet.”

‘No-brainer’

Commenting on the campaign, Emma Woodham, climate change learning manager at Glasgow Science Centre said: “Our involvement in this campaign was a no-brainer, particularly given the pressing issue of climate change in our daily lives.

“By focusing on the science behind our food waste we hope to bring to light the detrimental effects that throwing away our food can bring to the environment and that the videos and experiments encourage consumers to think about new ways to reduce their carbon footprint at home.”