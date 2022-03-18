The draw took place at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland this afternoon

The Europa League quarter--final draw takes place on Friday. (Photo by UEFA via Getty Images)

Rangers have been handed a Europa League quarter-final tie against S.C Braga of Portugal with the winners to face RB Leipzig or Atalanta in the semi-finals.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side moved into the last eight of the competition thanks to a 4-2 aggregate win over Serbian outfit Red Star Belgrade, winning 3-0 at Ibrox before losing the away leg 2-1 last night.

The two-legged quarter-finals will take place on April 7 (away) and April 14 (home) with the semi-finals on April 28 and May 5.

Braga currently sit fourth in the Portuguese Primeira Liga as they chase down the country’s three biggest clubs Porto, Sporting Lisbon and Benfica.

They will provide formidable opposition once more for the Light Blues having previously clashed in the Europa League round of 32 back in 2020.

Ryan Kent netted the goal which put Rangers into the Europa League last-16. Picture: Getty

Former Gers manager Steven Gerrard guided his side through the two legs, winning 3-2 at Ibrox before Ryan Kent’s goal clinched a 1-0 victory at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Should Rangers advance to the semi-finals, they will face either Italian side Atalanta or German outfit RB Leipzig.

The favourable draw ensured the Scottish champions avoided a Battle of Britain clash against English Premier League side West Ham United or a clash with five-time Champions League winners Barcelona.

The final will be held in Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium on Wednesday, 18 May and Rangers will be determined to reach their first continental showpiece in 14 years after losing out to Zenit St Petersburg in Manchester.

Europa League Quarter-Final draw in full:

RB Leipzig Vs Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt Vs Barcelona

West Ham United Vs Lyon

S.C. Braga Vs RANGERS

Europa League Semi-Final draw in full:

S.C. Braga or RANGERS Vs RB Leipzig Vs Atalanta