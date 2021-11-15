Glasgow is the 18th most photographed skyline in the world.
According to new research it is the 18th most photographed skyline in the world - ahead of Madrid and Sydney.
How was this worked out?
A study, carried out by image monitoring platform Pixsy, analyzed the number of Instagram posts of cities known for their iconic skylines across relevant hashtags such as #nycskyline and #madridcityscape.
The number of posts was then cross-referenced against each city’s annual visitor numbers to reveal the cityscapes that were most inspiring to tourists.
What are the most photographed skylines in the world?
The world’s most Instagrammable skylines by posts per tourist (figures have been rounded):
- Jakarta, Indonesia – 73 posts per thousand visitors
- Frankfurt, Germany – 55 posts per thousand visitors
- Singapore – 31 posts per thousand visitors
- Rotterdam, The Netherlands – 20 posts per thousand visitors
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA – 15 posts per thousand visitors
- London, UK – 13 posts per thousand visitors
- New York City, New York, USA – 12 posts per thousand visitors
- Boston, Massachusetts, USA – 8 posts per thousand visitors
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 8 posts per thousand visitors
- San Francisco, California, USA – 8 posts per thousand visitors
- Manchester, UK – 7 posts per thousand visitors
- Chicago, Illinois, USA – 5 posts per thousand visitors
- Toronto, Canada – 5 posts per thousand visitors
- Mumbai, India – 4 posts per thousand visitors
- Dallas, Texas, USA – 3 posts per thousand visitors
- Jersey City, New Jersey, USA – 3 posts per thousand visitors
- Miami, Florida, USA – 3 posts per thousand visitors
- Glasgow, UK – 3 posts per thousand visitors
- Madrid, Spain – 3 posts per thousand visitors
- Sydney, Australia – 3 posts per thousand visitors
Glasgow also wins 3rd place in the UK-only rankings, inspiring 3 skyline shots for every 1000 visitors.
The UK’s most Instagrammable skylines by posts per tourist (figures have been rounded):
- London – 0.128 posts per visitor
- Manchester – 0.0070 posts per visitor
- Glasgow – 0.0031 posts per visitor
- Bristol – 0.0017 posts per visitor
- Bath – 0.0011 posts per visitor
- Belfast – 0.0006 posts per visitor
- Edinburgh – 0.0003 posts per visitor
- Oxford – 0.0002 posts per visitor
- Liverpool – 0.0002 posts per visitor
- Aberdeen – 0.0002 posts per visitor