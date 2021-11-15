Glasgow’s stunning skyline is one of the most photographed in the world.

Glasgow is the 18th most photographed skyline in the world.

According to new research it is the 18th most photographed skyline in the world - ahead of Madrid and Sydney.

How was this worked out?

A study, carried out by image monitoring platform Pixsy, analyzed the number of Instagram posts of cities known for their iconic skylines across relevant hashtags such as #nycskyline and #madridcityscape.

The number of posts was then cross-referenced against each city’s annual visitor numbers to reveal the cityscapes that were most inspiring to tourists.

What are the most photographed skylines in the world?

The world’s most Instagrammable skylines by posts per tourist (figures have been rounded):

Jakarta, Indonesia – 73 posts per thousand visitors Frankfurt, Germany – 55 posts per thousand visitors Singapore – 31 posts per thousand visitors Rotterdam, The Netherlands – 20 posts per thousand visitors Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA – 15 posts per thousand visitors London, UK – 13 posts per thousand visitors New York City, New York, USA – 12 posts per thousand visitors Boston, Massachusetts, USA – 8 posts per thousand visitors Dubai, United Arab Emirates – 8 posts per thousand visitors San Francisco, California, USA – 8 posts per thousand visitors Manchester, UK – 7 posts per thousand visitors Chicago, Illinois, USA – 5 posts per thousand visitors Toronto, Canada – 5 posts per thousand visitors Mumbai, India – 4 posts per thousand visitors Dallas, Texas, USA – 3 posts per thousand visitors Jersey City, New Jersey, USA – 3 posts per thousand visitors Miami, Florida, USA – 3 posts per thousand visitors Glasgow, UK – 3 posts per thousand visitors Madrid, Spain – 3 posts per thousand visitors Sydney, Australia – 3 posts per thousand visitors

Glasgow also wins 3rd place in the UK-only rankings, inspiring 3 skyline shots for every 1000 visitors.

The UK’s most Instagrammable skylines by posts per tourist (figures have been rounded):