The COP26 climate summit will be a huge event for Glasgow, when the red carpet is rolled out for world leaders, delegates and big names from around the world.

What’s happening? People like former US President Barack Obama and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson are unlikely to rock up at the Glasgow Travelodge last minute, seeking a money-saving deal.

Thankfully, if they are looking for luxury, Glasgow has lots of five-star hotels.

Where will the great and good of the world be staying? GlasgowWorld stuck its ear to the ground, hovered around the rumour mill, and tried its best to find out where some of the big COP26 attendees will be spending the night.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson - Blythswood Square Hotel

With its stunning Georgian architecture and private gardens, the Blythswood Square Hotel has hosted a gaggle of A-listers over the years.

As well as being a five-star hotel, it also offers a city centre location and is just a quick drive (or walk or cycle, depending on how environmentally-friendly they want to be) from the SEC, where COP26 will be held.

GlasgowWorld understands that it is Prime Minister Boris Johnson who will be trying out the free bathrobes and fancy soaps at the Blythswood Square Hotel.

Barack Obama - Waldorf Astoria, The Caledonian

Not all the world leaders will be resting up in Glasgow. It has already been confirmed that US President Joe Biden and the Queen will be staying in Edinburgh.

The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh offers great views of Princes Street and Edinburgh Castle - the perfect place to stay if you fancy exploring the capital when not visiting Glasgow.

Which big name will be enjoying the tourist spots in Edinburgh, buying shortbread and an ‘I love Scotland’ shirt? GlasgowWorld thinks it might just be former US President Barack Obama.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan - The Balmoral

Another Edinburgh tourist could be Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

But where does a Sheikh stay? We think this Sheikh might be staying at the other end of Princes Street from Obama, at the Balmoral. Perhaps they can meet up for an Edinburgh shopping trip and explore the new St James Quarter shopping centre, if they get bored of all the eco talk?

The Balmoral offers classic ‘Scottish charm and contemporary comfort’. Is that what Sheikhs look for in a hotel? Who knows. But we’ll keep an eye on TripAdvisor in late November to see what Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan thought of his stay.

Joe Biden - Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club

Much like many of the delegates, diplomats and world leaders visiting Scotland for the United Nations COP26 summit, the US President is not staying in the host city of Glasgow – which saw accommodation shortages and 400 per cent rent increases in the run-up to the conference.

The President’s motorcade has been spotted at several locations in Edinburgh already after President Biden arrived in Scotland on the presidential plane, Air Force One, on Monday morning after the G20 summit in Rome.

During COP26, President Biden will be staying at luxury four star hotel, Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club in the West Lothian village of Kirknewton.