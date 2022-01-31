Glasgow woodland blighted by fly-tipping to be turned into park with pump cycle track

A derelict stretch of Glasgow woodland plagued by fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour is set to be transformed into a new community park.

Council planners have approved a proposal to revamp a site at Old Dalmarnock Road, where the Bridgeton Community Learning Campus (BCLC) is based.

It will include a junior pump cycle track circuit for children, with obstacles and jumps, as well as new woodland paths for walkers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans for the new park in Bridgeton.

The application was submitted by Clyde Gateway, an urban regeneration partnership between Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council and Scottish Enterprise, which focuses on Bridgeton, Dalmarnock and Rutherglen.

Plans

Plans for the 5.7 acre site stated: “The proposed works will deliver a new local community park space that exploits an existing under-utilised and under-managed woodland resource, to create new walks, and open glades, provides improved access and inter-visibility, enhanced biodiversity and improved woodland structure.”

Proposals for the land, which is owned and maintained by Glasgow City Council, have been developed following talks between the council, representatives from the learning campus and the wider community.

A woodland area currently has “distinctive areas of previous fly-tipping and “general debris from broken bottles”.

“The site clearly suffers from under-use and anti-social behaviour issues,” the application added.

“As evidenced by the general debris within the woods, evidence of fire damage on the raised open grass area and vandalism to the BCLC garden fence at the start of the year, which has been recently repaired.”

Submitted in September last year, the plans include a new woodland path network, re-levelling and surfacing the existing tarmac paths and the creation of “distinctive entrance points” with signs and seating.

There will also be new fencing to the south of the learning campus to provide “secure space for general community use” and a fence to secure the community growing spaces to the east of the building.

A new footpath will be installed between the campus building and the existing play area.

Work is set to get under way early this year and, following a maintenance period of three years, the contractor, appointed by Clyde Gateway, will hand the land back to the council.