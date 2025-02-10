Glaswegian dedicates win on Come Dine With Me to the memory of his late sister

After a week of cooking, hosting, and plenty of dinner table drama, Glasgow’s 35 year old Garry MacDonald has been crowned the winner of Come Dine With Me!

Competing against four fellow food lovers, Garry’s Ibiza Beach Club Scottish themed menu won over his guests, securing him the £1,000 prize.

Reflecting on his win, he said: "What a week! Being on Come Dine With Me was an absolutely wild ride. So much drama, so much laughter, and some seriously unforgettable moments.

“The atmosphere was electric from start to finish, and let's just say... not everyone saw eye to eye! There were fiery debates, unexpected twists, and plenty of tension simmering alongside the food, but that just made it all the more entertaining. From delicious disasters to shocking showdowns, every night brought something new, and I loved every second of it."

While the competition had its fair share of debates over fish, Garry’s night stood out, in his own words: "My evening stood out because, quite simply, I put on a night to remember! I treated my guests to a stunning menu, made sure the drinks were flowing, and went all out with top-tier entertainment.

“I wanted everyone to feel looked after, whether that meant keeping their glasses full, making sure they were having fun, or-yes—mopping up the blood! It was a night of glamour, drama, and a touch of chaos, but that's what makes great TV, right? If you're going to host, you've got to do it properly, and I made sure my night was nothing short of fabulous!"

Garry MacDonald dressed up in a selfie with his sister Helen Maxine Thomson | Contributed

He also revealed, “what you don't see on TV is how much goes on behind the scenes. People forget that you only get to watch 30 minutes of what is actually 16 hours of filming! So much happens that never makes it to air. The arguments were even bigger, the laughter was louder, and the drama was next level.

“For me, the biggest thing is that I'm still in touch with every single contestant from the show. Obviously, I can't speak for everyone else, but on a personal level, I still chat with them, we still check in on each other, and it's really nice. I feel like l've made good friends, which is something I never expected. It was wild, chaotic, and absolutely exhausting at times, but it was an experience like no other!"

His victory was made even more meaningful as he dedicated the win to his late sister: "Winning this means so much to me, but more than anything, I’m dedicating it to my sister, who is no longer with us. She was always my biggest supporter, my biggest cheerleader, and I know she would have been in absolute hysterics watching it all unfold. This one’s for her."

Come Dine With Me winner Garry MacDonald with his sister Helen Maxine Thomson | Contributed

Now that the experience is over, what’s next? "Firstly, I am just waiting on Brad Pitt getting in touch with me for a DNA test to see if we’re related. I can also confirm that I am available before Christmas for I’m a celebrity if Ant and Dec are still looking for contestants.”

For those who missed it, Garry’s winning episode of Come Dine With Me is available to watch on CHANNEL 4 Garry’s Ibiza Beach Party. Garry is available for interviews upon request.