Glaswegian Garry Macdonald shares what it's like to appear on Come Dine with Me

Glasgow’s Garry MacDonald is set to showcase his culinary skills on the hit Channel 4 series Come Dine With Me this week.

Airing from Monday 3 February to Friday 7 February, Garry will go head-to-head with four other contestants in a battle of home-cooked meals, dinner party hosting, and plenty of laughs along the way.

Speaking about his decision to take part, 35 year old Garry said: "I've always loved hosting dinner parties (and a bit of friendly competition!), so when the chance came up to be on Come Dine With Me, I thought, why not? It's the perfect mix of good food, meeting new people, and, let's be honest, a bit of drama well a lot of drama! Plus, friends and family had been telling me for ages that I should apply, so I finally gave in. I wanted to see if my cooking could actually impress strangers—or if l'd be serving up a disaster on national TV!"

Working in a Glasgow Primary School as an Assistant Catering Manager, he’s used to cooking for a crowd and keeping things running smoothly in the kitchen. Commenting that: “l'm used to cooking for a crowd and keeping things running smoothly in the kitchen! I love creating meals that bring people together, and Come Dine With Me felt like the perfect way to put my skills to the test—just with a bit more competition (and hopefully fewer fussy eaters!). Plus, I thought it would make a nice change from cooking for school kids every day!"

Garry promises an evening that will impress his guests. While his menu remains under wraps, he teased that "I have a real passion for fine dining and love getting creative in the kitchen. I enjoy experimenting with flavours, presentation, and techniques to make every dish feel a bit special. Cooking isn't just about feeding people for me—it's about the experience, from the first bite to the last. I love pushing myself to try new things, whether it's a beautifully plated dish or a bold flavour combination that surprises my guests!"

He added that viewers should expect "So much drama and even more laughter! I honestly hadn't laughed that much in a whole week—mostly at myself! There were plenty of unexpected moments, a few kitchen mishaps, and, of course, some big personalities clashing. Let's just say it's definitely one to watch!"

The week-long competition will see each contestant take turns to host, with their guests secretly scoring the evening. By the end of the week, one will walk away with the coveted £1,000 prize—but will it be Garry?