Govan locals share what they love most about Govan ahead of local music festival

As Govan Music Festival is set to launch this week (March 26 - March 29) four Govan residents have shared what they love most about the district in South West Glasgow.

Described as a ‘cultural renaissance’ for the district in Glasgow, they festival aims to celebrate local music.

Launched by The Glasgow Barons, Govan Music Festival hopes to help get live music back on its feet in Govan after the pandemic and the group has just secured significant multi-year funding from Creative Scotland to continue its vital work in the area for the next three years.

Now with the new Govan-Partick bridge, they’re hoping to bring more people to the area than ever. Govan Music Festival events range from free to £15, ensuring as many people as possible can participate and explore the variety of music that Govan has to offer.

From world music and Flamenco dancing to a hip-hop event for the recovery community, the programme reflects the diversity of Govan and its people and encourages audiences to embrace a new, lighter, brighter season.

The 2025 edition takes place from 26th - 29th March. Tickets for this year’s festival are on sale now at www.glasgowbarons.com/govan-music-festival-2025.

Four Govan residents shared what they loved most about the area in anticipation of the new music festival, check out what they had to say below.

Liv Dawn

Local folk-pop singer and performer at Govan Music Festival, Liv Dawn, said: "I really love the phrase 'Sunny Govan'. This is actually the name of a brilliant local radio station and I think it is such a good fit as I feel like the word 'sunny' sums up the people of Govan. Even though it rains 99% of the time, I feel like Govan is always a bright and warm place.

“Glasgow holds a special place in my heart as I studied in Glasgow, spent my late teens exploring and going out in Glasgow, also my first ever gig experiences were in Glasgow! I started performing at open mic nights in the Southside of Glasgow and it is the area where my music career began.

"My favourite thing about Govan are all the amazing shops and organisations. I have worked closely with Gilded Lily who are a wonderful women's organisation and I have recently been doing music sessions in Maslow's which is a lovely community hub. I feel like Govan holds a strong community feel as there are many places where people can visit shops, attend classes and socialise. There is such a diverse group of people in Glasgow and I believe that the people of Glasgow are the friendliest!”

Aqeel Butt

Local musician Aqeel Butt said: 'The Govan Lovin’. When you spend enough time here you'll know why this phrase rings true. There are so many different people here from all corners of the globe. And we make it work. We do our best to treat each other with respect and create harmony and solidarity.

“You're always guaranteed a smile and some banter. And if you're out of line someone will always get you telt! There's no other place like it in the world. And I say that from experience.”

Paul MacAlindin

Artistic director of Govan Music Festival, Paul MacAlindin said: “There's so much music in Govan. You've got Sunny G FM broadcasting with brilliant volunteer presenters across a huge range of themes and genres, who are now starting their own "tiny desk" style studio gigs. Our own Billiard Room Sessions are now in their fourth season.

“You've got The Grand Ole Opry and Fairfield Club offering a huge range of events and tribute bands, with more and more of the local pubs like The Old Govan Arms and The Old Toll Bar offering live music. You've got three Primary schools delivering Baby Strings, which are full class violin lessons all year round for the pupils; that helps hugely with self confidence, concentration and bringing joy to pupils, some of whom may find mainstream academic subjects a challenge.

“There's our new after-school Govan Youth Chorus launching in April, and each school already has a strong choir, so music is totally natural across our education system. The Govan Community Pipe Band keeps winning prizes and appearing throughout Glasgow; we had them up with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers in the Govan Footbridge Festival last September.

“Maslows Community Hub and Elder Park Library have song circles for carers and their babies. That's just some of what's going on across Govan and I love that there is so much music and joy to be found.”

Ant Thomaz

Singer and frontman of DOPESICKFLY, Ant Thomaz said: "Glasgow is the best city in the world. I have thousands of memories that make me proud to call Glasgow home. The culture, the humour, the way people help each other regardless of race, religion, the language is my favourite – it's like poetry to my ears.

“Govan continues to blossom – it has music festivals, Sunny G Radio, rehearsal spaces, cafes, food from all around the world, easy access to the city centre, beautiful buildings, and it's multicultural so it has a brilliant buzz in the air! People really do make Glasgow!”