It can be a nervous time, preparing to graduate and entering the world of full-time work.

Whether you are leaving university, college or school, Glasgow is one of the best parts of Scotland to be living in while searching for work.

You might be looking for a graduate job as you try and build a career in a certain industry or discipline.

Here are just 8 graduate jobs available in Glasgow right now.

IT finance graduate - Scottish Power

Role: You’ll support the finance team in day-to-day activities, have the chance to introduce digital change, and work with customers around the world.

Requirements: You’ll need an Honours degree (or equivalent) at a minimum of 2:2 in a business or IT related degree. Speaking other languages is also desirable.

Salary: £28,400

Learn more and apply HERE.

Graduate subtitler - Ericsson

Role: You’ll produce high-quality subtitles for a range of programmes, edit written text or soundtrack into subtitles, and proofread and check your own work, as well as that done by others.

Requirements: Excellent standard of written English, experience of proofreading and editing, and a clear and confident speaking voice.

Salary: not specified, but you can find out more and apply HERE.

Finance analyst - Barclays

Role: You’ll get several weeks of intensive training, after which you’ll join one of the finance or tax teams. During the first five months you’ll learn the ins and outs of the role through on the job and classroom training. After that you’ll be doing tasks like daily profit and loss analysis for business units, compiling regular reports for managers, and analysing data for trends and insights.

Requirements: You’ll need to have a strong degree or expected degree in any area. It would also help if you had basic knowledge of the role of finance and financial markets.

Salary: not specified but descried as ‘competitive’

Learn more HERE.

Graduate teaching assistant - University of Glasgow

Role: You’ll be undertaking duties associated with teaching full- and part-time students, as well as associated admin. This will include contributing to teaching materials and participating in the assessment process.

Requirements: There is a list of essential and desired requirements for this role.

Salary: not specified but a typical graduate teaching role can start from £24,000

For more information click HERE.

Audit graduate - BD

Role: Working with this accountancy and business advisory firm, this three-year programme will let you learn the sector inside out. You’ll get experience on real projects and get a professionally recognised qualification. You’ll have tasks including getting audit evidence, preparing analysis of accounting data, and ensure audit files have the correct documentation.

Requirements: A 2:2 degree in any discipline, three A-levels or equivalent at A* to C, and a 9-4 in Maths and English at GCSE or equivalent.

Salary: £21,250 a year

Learn more HERE.

Graduate transport planner - Sweco UK

Role: You’ll join the transport planning team based in Glasgow, working over a range of public and private projects. You’ll provide input into masterplans, development projects, infrastructure schemes and more.

Requirements: You’ll need knowledge of packages such as Mapinfo and ArcGIS; a degree in transport planning or related discipline; and some awareness of transport modelling packages, among other things.

Salary: not specified but described as ‘competitive’

Find out more HERE.

Graduate data scientist - Experian

Role: On this 2-year programme you’ll develop and maintain data processes and models; create, maintain and review datasets for use in Experian data products; work with data scientist colleagues to review work done; and work with clients on a range of tasks. You can expect training, career opportunities and support.

Requirements: A Bachelor’s degree with a high mathematical content is encouraged. Knowledge of Python is also valuable.

Salary: not specified

Learn more HERE.

Graduate management trainee - Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Role: You’ll get to build and maintain relationships, gain an understanding of cost control, reading your branch’s P&L statement, and learn what it takes to run a profitable business. You’ll learn how to communicate, influence and interact with customers, vendors and colleagues, as well as proper sales techniques, problem solving strategies and conflict management.

Requirements: A Bachelor’s degree is preferred, but profession experience can be substituted if possible. You’ll also need a driving licence, which must have no drug or alcohol offences on it in the last 5 years. Accommodations can be made for applicants who don’t drive because of a disability.

Salary: not specified