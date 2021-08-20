Green light for major development in the Gorbals

Listed former mill buildings in the Gorbals can be converted into homes after plans were approved by the council.

The plans for the Gorbals development.

Permission has been granted for 92 flats on Old Rutherglen Road as part of a scheme which also includes the demolition of a former NHS building.

Plans submitted by Old Rutherglen Road Ltd — part of London Scottish Ltd — claim there is “little commercial demand” for the premises.

The b-listed mill buildings were “saved from the at-risk buildings register” in the early 1990s and converted into a “commercial centre offering a range of office and public services” by Old Mill Studios as part of a transformation of the Gorbals.

The applicant said: “The complex proved to be a viable and popular destination and two new bespoke buildings were developed for NHS health services to complete the courtyard.

“There is little commercial demand for extended or new leases in the buildings now and there are some vacancies.

“The proposal is to create a mixed use residential block of new build and conversions offering a diverse range of affordable flatted units including some for large families.”

The application, which was submitted in 2017, adds the development will include studio units and large, loft-style family flats.

Two car parking courts are also set to be included in the scheme, providing 65 spaces. There will also be 96 bike parking spaces.

“In addition to the conversion of the listed structures, the proposal seeks to demolish three more contemporary structures where conversion is unsuitable,” the plans add.

“In place, the two structures that fronted Commercial Road will be replaced by two high quality residential blocks.”