Plans to create food hub in old Glasgow swimming baths

The Govanhill Baths.
The Govanhill Food Hub / The Pantry would aim to provide a long-term option for people facing food insecurity, reducing locals’ reliance on food banks.
It would make fresh, nutritional and good-quality food more accessible and more affordable.
It is hoped that users would save money on their food bills and thus be able to spend more on other neccessities.
Members would pay around £2.75 every month and in return have access to around £15 worth of food and other items, with the majority coming from FareShare.
The proposals are part of wider plans to refurbish the Edwardian bath house on Calder Street. It is hoped that the building will be turned into a venue and arts space, capable of hosting concerts, weddings, film screenings and much more.