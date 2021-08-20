Plans to turn former Trongate bookies into restaurant and gallery approved

Plans to turn a former Trongate bookies into a restaurant and gallery have been approved.

The new restaurant will be at 38 London Road.

Outlier will be created at 38 London Road, and feature a gallery and events space, espresso bar and kitchen, wine bar and dining garden, and a bakery.

The applicants want to extend Glasgow’s creative scene towards the east end and bring something different to a street that has ‘few businesses outside of the fast food takeaways and some well established local pubs’.

The gallery will be focused on new and emerging artists, with the space also used for educational events and community engagement.

The coffee shop and kitchen, wine bar and bakery will provide security for the gallery.

The bakery will offer training to individuals who wish to learn new skills, particularly those from vulnerable or minority groups, and provide the baked goods for the coffee and kitchen aspect of the development.