Half of Glaswegians don’t believe in love at first sight, survey finds

Almost half of Glaswegians do not believe in love at first sight, a survey has found.

In a recent Instagram survey conducted by the St Enoch shopping centre, 49 per cent claimed they did not believe in love at first sight, while when asked for their best dating advice, one response read “not dating” – a sentiment that was echoed by several other users.

Is romance dead in Glasgow?

With 49 per cent of the population not in a relationship, and divorce rates that are significantly higher than the national average, it’s not hard to see why one in five responders described love as “imperfect”.

Are Glaswegians unlucky in love?

Ann Ledgerwood, centre director of St Enoch Centre, said: “The attitudes that Glaswegians have toward love are unfortunate, but not altogether that surprising. The last 24 months have been incredibly difficult for singles as their usual means of dating have been off-limits and social interaction has been restricted.”

But according to mindset coach Rachel Mathia, all hope is not lost for the people of Glasgow.

She said: “The most important relationship to have is the one with yourself. You can’t experience the benefits of a loving relationship until you understand who you are and what you need to feel whole and content, another person won’t do that for you.

“Being single shouldn’t be a declaration of being unlucky in love, it should be a declaration of committing to yourself, your growth, and understanding what you need to feel complete.”