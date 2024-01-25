Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) have announced a special live In Conversation event with Hollywood star Viggo Mortensen.

Since making his screen debut alongside Harrison Ford in smash hit thriller Witness in 1985, Viggo has built up an impressive CV with varied starring roles in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Road and three Best Actor Oscar nominations for Eastern Promises (2008), Captain Fantastic (2016) and Green Book (2019).

Now the actor, director, musician and artist comes to Glasgow for a one-off live event discussing his life both in front of and behind the camera. Following the In Conversation event, GFF will host the UK premiere of his epic new Western The Dead Don’t Hurt, which he both directs and stars in alongside Vicky Krieps, Danny Huston and Scotland-born actor Solly McLeod.

GFF will also host a free 35mm screening of David Cronenberg’s A History of Violence, starring Viggo in one of his most memorable roles, as part of its popular morning retrospectives.

GFF24 is also delighted to welcome back filmmaker Ben Wheatley, a firm festival favourite, for a very special screening of his debut feature Down Terrace followed by a conversation with the man himself.

Returning home from a recent jail stint, father and son Bill and Karl realise that they may have a rat in their midst. To protect the criminal organisation they have built, the pair have to weed out the informant from a group of colourful characters before it all comes crumbling down. Returning to GFF and starring real life father and son Robert and Robin Hill, Down Terrace is a dark and hilarious journey into the gritty British underworld.

Tickets for Viggo Mortensen In Conversation, Down Terrace and all other events at GFF24 go on sale to GFT Cinecard holders at 11am on Friday 26 January and on general sale at 11am on Monday 29 January at https://www.glasgowfilm.org/home and from the GFT Box Office.