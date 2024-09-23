"A hug from my son could have saved my life - it helped me detect cancer"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lanarkshire nurse diagnosed with a rare form of breast cancer says a hug from her son could have saved her life.

Ashley McLean, 37, first felt a sharp pain in her chest while sharing a cuddle with her three-year-old son Noah.

The Scottish nurse later noticed that her breast was inflamed and the nipple inverted, which inspired her to book an appointment with her GP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashley, a mum-of-two, was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer on June 26 this year at the breast clinic at Gartnavel Hospital in Glasgow.

This form is considered quite rare with fewer than five out of 100 breast cancers being inflammatory breast cancer.

Cancer Research UK / SWNS

Ashley said: “It’s been a tough few months.

“I had been feeling tired but I thought that was just because I was a busy mum and I sometimes worked night shifts at the hospital.

"But I remember one morning in May this year, Noah was sitting on my knee. I was giving him a hug. I was trying to get him dressed for nursery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After I pulled on his t-shirt he tried to run away and accidentally elbowed me in the chest. It was really painful. I later noticed that my breast was red and inflamed and my nipple was inverted.

"I couldn’t feel a lump so I thought it might be just hormonal but when I told my mum she said that I should make a GP appointment.

"I know the earlier cancer is detected the better the outcome but if it wasn’t for Noah I might not have taken action so quickly.

"I was lucky to get that hug from my son.”

Symptoms of the condition include swelling, redness of the breast, changes to the nipple and pain can appear quite suddenly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family say this had been a time of challenge with Noah suffering from a rare chronic lung condition known as bronchiolitis obliterans.

This had meant repeated stays in hospital and up until April this year Noah relied on oxygen therapy via a tube during the day and at night- which had only just started to improve.

Ashley, who is also mum to five-year-old daughter Ayla, added: “It felt like we’d finally been turning a corner with Noah’s health and he was doing well at nursery.

“Ayla was thriving and looking forward to starting school. It felt so unfair that just as things seemed to be settling down I was facing what doctors told me can be a fast growing and aggressive cancer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You just think, why me? When I started talking about my kids the tears came.”

Further tests showed that Ashley's cancer has not spread.

The brave mum will have six sessions of chemotherapy in total which are due to finish in October, then surgery and possible radiotherapy.

Ashley said: “There’s still a long road ahead.

"There are difficult things. A side effect of the chemotherapy treatment means I’m starting to lose my hair but I’ve had a wig fitted and I know that will only be short term. I’ve had great care from the NHS.”

Ashley's story inspired organisers at Cancer Research UK to hold their Shine Night Walk in Glasgow on Saturday (August 31) which had more than 1,500 participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, due to ongoing chemotherapy Ashley was too unwell to attend the event herself- but 19 of her friends formed “Ash’s Army”, and raised more than £5,000 in her honour by completing the 10k.

Cancer Research UK / SWNS

Ashley’s best friend, Nikki McPhilemy, 37, said: “Ashley is more like a sister than a best friend.

“We’ve known each other since we were teenagers.

"It felt an honour to make the streets of Glasgow shine like Ashley, beautiful and bright.

"She’s our very own warrior and we’re so proud of her.

"It was an emotional night but we’re all there for Ashley.”

In total £230,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK at Shine Night Walk- with participants able to pick the cancer closest to their hearts for their donations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK spokeswoman for Scotland, Lisa Adams, said: “We’d like to thank people from across Scotland for making our life-saving advances possible.

“We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who took part in Shine Night Walk Glasgow.

"Eight in 10 people who receive cancer drugs on the NHS receive a drug developed by us, or with us.

Cancer Research UK / SWNS

"Our scientists have led the development of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, paved the way for targeted treatments and improved the way we use surgery to tackle the disease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, we are beating cancer. Fundraising has helped us to double cancer survival in the UK in the last 50 years. But we can’t stop there.

"Whether people walk for loved ones, future generations or with friends old and new, by taking part in Shine Night Walk, step by step, they’re bringing us closer to a world where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.”

Entries are still open for the next Shine Night Walk in Edinburgh which is on Saturday September 28.