Hunting dinosaurs around Lanark this summer

Families can go wild with their imaginations this summer

Jurassic Lanark gives families and little dinosaur hunters the chance to go wild with their imaginations whilst they hunt down ancient predators – with 25 life-size dinosaurs to spot this year including a roaring Tyrannosaurus Rex, baby dinosaurs and a flying Pteranodon.

The trail has been set up as part of Discover Lanark, a BID (Business Improvement District) partnership to attract sustainable tourism and support local communities and businesses.

Last year the event attracted 25,000 trail participants providing a perfect opportunity to showcase the beauty of Lanark.

It is sponsored by Border Biscuits, and one lucky family will get the opportunity t o take home a Border Biscuits bundle following their visit, which will be drawn on August 18.

Border Biscuits chief executive John Cunningham said: “We’re committed to supporting the community, and by sponsoring this event, we can shine a spotlight on Lanark.

"Last year’s event was a phenomenal success and we’re hoping this year will be even bigger and better.

"Visitors will be able to spot our volunteers along the trail, who will be handing out free biscuits to keep everyone’s energy up on the hunt.”

Jurassic Lanark runs from 10am to 5pm every day, with trail maps and programmes will be available from Tolbooth Lanark and New Lanark Mill Café & Gift Shop.