Jackie Bird seeking Glasgow’s unsung heroes for BBC show

Glaswegians are being urged to nominate unsung heroes in their community for an awards show on BBC Scotland.

Jackie Bird wants your nominations for Glasgow heroes. Pic: BBC Scotland.

Why do they want nominees: Do you know someone in your area who deserves the nation’s thanks? A person or group that has gone above & beyond to help others within their local community during 2021? If so, BBC Scotland wants to hear from you as Jackie Bird returns with Scotland’s People 2021.

Following on from its first outing last Christmas, BBC Scotland has commissioned a second programme which sees Jackie hit the road to meet the people and communities across Scotland who have pulled together to help others in need.

Get nominating: Jackie, who was touched by the stories and experiences of those she met in last year’s programme, said: “It was a truly humbling experience meeting these unsung heroes last year – there were tears and laughter, as we shone a light on everything they had done for their local communities.

“We want to do the same again this year - so we want to hear from those who want to say thank you for the all care and kindness they’ve received from those special people in their lives. It’s as simple as that, so get nominating!”