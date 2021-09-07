ScotRail to run extra services for Biffy Clyro concert in Glasgow

ScotRail will be running more services for music fans attending Biffy Clyro’s gig at Glasgow Green.

Biffy Clyro are playing at Glasgow Green. Pic: Getty Images.

When are they playing: The Glasgow rock band will be performing on Thursday, one day before TRSNMT starts.

What is ScotRail doing: The train operator will be running more services and adding extra carriages to help music fans get to and from the gig.

Customers are being warned to plan their journey in advance and to allow extra time for travel as trains to and from Glasgow will very busy.

Warning to fans: ScotRail said that fans should be aware that the last trains on many routes will depart before, or very shortly after, the event ends. Customers are urged to double-check the times of their last trains and make alternative arrangements to get home if they plan on staying later.

What is ScotRail saying: Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said:“We’re really looking forward to helping music lovers travel to see Biffy Clyro this Thursday.

“To help the concert run smoothly, we’re providing extra seats to and from the Strathclyde area, but trains are expected to be busy.