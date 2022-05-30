After a surprise appearance in Sheffield, could Johnny Depp be coming to Glasgow later this week?

Jeff Beck’s UK leg of his European tour kicked off over the weekend, with Cardiff on Friday and Sheffield on Sunday. Later this week, the rock guitarist will be coming to Glasgow as well as he travels throughout the country.

More attention has fallen on the tour after actor Johnny Depp made a surprise appearance on stage alongside Jeff Beck, singing and performing the guitar with him. Now, fans are wondering whether Depp will appear in more dates as the tour goes on – including in Glasgow.

Depp flew straight from Virginia in the US to join his music collaborator Jeff Beck on his European tour. Photo: @MrsWass25 / SWNS.

Here’s what we know so far.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck in Sheffield

Johnny Depp surprised Jeff Beck fans by appearing on stage alongside the musician st Sheffield City Hall on Sunday May 29th, as reported by the Sheffield Star. The pair performed together and Depp sang Isolation, a John Lennon cover the pair released together as a duo in 2020.

According to Jeff Beck’s website, “the musical soulmates have been working behind-the-scenes for the past several years on new music.”

Depp appeared in Sheffield apparently straight from his high-profile libel court case against his ex-partner Amber Heard in Virginia. Now, fans are wondering whether he might appear on other tour dates as well.

Indeed, court reporter Chanley Shá Painter, who has been covering the Depp-Heard trial, tweeted that a source close to Depp confirmed that he had upcoming “scheduled work obligations” that she believes could be the Jeff Beck tour.

“A source close to #JohnnyDepp tells me - “Mr. Depp is in the United Kingdom, as he was a few weeks ago, to adhere to his previously scheduled work obligations,” she writes. “AKA @jeffbeckmusic tour”.

Whether this means Depp will appear at every date is not yet confirmed.

Jeff Beck UK tour dates 2022

There are still a few tour dates in between Sheffield and Beck’s appearance in Glasgow. Here is the full list of upcoming UK locations in the 2022 tour:

- Monday May 30th: London Royal Albert Hall

- Tuesday May 31st: London Royal Albert Hall

- Thursday June 2nd: Gateshead Sage

- Friday June 3rd: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

- Saturday June 4th: Manchester O2 Apollo

- Monday June 6th: Birmingham Symphony Hall

- Tuesday June 7th: York Barbican