Lewis Capaldi adds performances in Manila and Singapore to his ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour schedule this July

Two new shows have been added to Lewis Capaldi ’s ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour schedule – one in Manila and another in Singapore, after being announced on Wednesday 12 April.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, will be performing at Singapore’s The Star Theatre on 25 July 2023, followed by a performance at Manila’s New Frontier Theatre on 27 July 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tickets for the Singapore show will go on sale on 13 April at 12pm, and tickets for the Manila show will go on sale on 15 April at 10am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ticket prices for the Singapore show will range from $98 to $198.

Ticket prices for the Manila show have yet to be announced.

Lewis is currently on the North American leg of his tour, in which most of the shows have already sold out, with his next performance scheduled for Toronto on 14 April.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lewis Capaldi paused his gig at the AO Arena in January after a fight broke out in the crowd. The incident occurred during the slow-tempoed ‘Hold Me While You Wait,’ to which the singer reportedly commented: “What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre.” (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Following his US shows, Lewis will return to the UK to perform Dundee BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend, Glastonbury Festival and Chepstowe Racecourse before heading to Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Manila.

He will then return to the UK once again for six shows between 25 August and 3 September, before ending his tour with a small number of European shows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The second leg of his tour begins on 31 May, following the release of his second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which comes out on 19 May.