Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Coin made for first King of England sells at auction
34 minutes ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued
1 hour ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
2 hours ago James Acaster & Ed Gamble’s Off Menu live show comes to Glasgow
3 hours ago UK to have ‘soft’ heatwave in April and May
4 hours ago Rylan steps down from Strictly’s It Takes Two - full statement

Lewis Capaldi adds shows in Philippines and Singapore to ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour schedule

Lewis Capaldi adds performances in Manila and Singapore to his ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour schedule this July

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 12th Apr 2023, 13:22 BST

Two new shows have been added to Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ tour schedule – one in Manila and another in Singapore, after being announced on Wednesday 12 April.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, will be performing at Singapore’s The Star Theatre on 25 July 2023, followed by a performance at Manila’s New Frontier Theatre on 27 July 2023.

Most Popular

Tickets for the Singapore show will go on sale on 13 April at 12pm, and tickets for the Manila show will go on sale on 15 April at 10am.

Ticket prices for the Singapore show will range from $98 to $198.

Ticket prices for the Manila show have yet to be announced.

Lewis is currently on the North American leg of his tour, in which most of the shows have already sold out, with his next performance scheduled for Toronto on 14 April.

Lewis Capaldi paused his gig at the AO Arena in January after a fight broke out in the crowd. The incident occurred during the slow-tempoed ‘Hold Me While You Wait,’ to which the singer reportedly commented: “What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre.” (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)Lewis Capaldi paused his gig at the AO Arena in January after a fight broke out in the crowd. The incident occurred during the slow-tempoed ‘Hold Me While You Wait,’ to which the singer reportedly commented: “What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre.” (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)
Lewis Capaldi paused his gig at the AO Arena in January after a fight broke out in the crowd. The incident occurred during the slow-tempoed ‘Hold Me While You Wait,’ to which the singer reportedly commented: “What a weird song to fight to. Bizarre.” (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Following his US shows, Lewis will return to the UK to perform Dundee BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend, Glastonbury Festival and Chepstowe Racecourse before heading to Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Manila.

He will then return to the UK once again for six shows between 25 August and 3 September, before ending his tour with a small number of European shows.

The second leg of his tour begins on 31 May, following the release of his second album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ which comes out on 19 May.

Lewis has already released three singles off his new album ‘Pointless,’ ‘Forget Me’ and ‘How I’m Feeling Now,’ with another single set to be released on Thursday 13 April titled ‘Wish You The Best.’

Related topics:Lewis CapaldiTicketsPerformance