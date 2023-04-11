Lewis Capaldi announces new single ‘Wish You The Best’ ahead of his new album release

Lewis Capaldi announces a new single titled ‘ ahead of the release of his album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent

Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will be releasing a new single ahead of his new album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent.

The single, titled ‘Wish You The Best,’ will be released on Thursday 13 April at midnight.

The singer, 26 from Glasgow, announced the song on Instagram and Twitter in a post captioned: My brand new song ‘Wish You The Best’ is yours this Thursday at midnight. It’s incredibly special to me and can’t wait for you to hear it! X”

The post featured a clip of the song performed live at one of his concerts.

He followed this tweet with another announcing that he would be giving three lucky winners signed copies of the first album.

Fans quickly commented on the post expressing their excitement for the single.

“Presaved it I’m so so excited,” commented one fan.

“Loved it the first time I heard it live and I can’t wait to finally be able to put it on repeat. Def going to be one of my faves,” said another.

Lewis teased the announcement on his Instagram story earlier today, posting a black screen with the caption: “New song announcement today what you saying.”

He followed this with a second story post promoting his new album, saying: “In the meantime make sure ya click the link below right now to make sure you hear the album as soon as it’s out.”

Lewis Capaldi has announced he will star in a new Netflix documentary soon

Lewis has already released three singles off his new album ‘Pointless,’ ‘Forget Me’ and ‘How I’m Feeling Now,’ with the album set to be released on 19 May 2023.

The announcement comes following a streak of recent successes. On 4 April, 5,000 limited edition vinyls released by Lewis and Blood Records sold out in an hour and 15 minutes , and this is not the first time he has sold out exclusive vinyl records.

Lewis is currently on the US leg of his tour, in which most of the shows have already sold out. He also released his Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ on 5 April, which received an overwhelming response from fans who called it “honest”, “thought provoking” and “genuine.”