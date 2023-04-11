Lewis Capaldi struggling to renovate home that Ed Sheeran suggested he buy

Lewis Capaldi has revealed that he needs his new album to do well so he can afford to renovate his £1.6 million farmhouse after struggling to find someone to do the work for him.

The Glasgow-born singer, 26, bought the five-bedroom property during the Covid-19 pandemic after singer Ed Sheeran sent him a link to the listing.

Speaking in an interview on US Radio, he joked: "Let’s put it this way, if this album doesn’t go well I have a real issue on my hands. That house is now a shell. I have ripped it all out and right now it’s squalor.”

The Forget Me singer added: "We keep on finding builders and they keep on being like ‘Nah, not for us’. People are turning me down. I’m offering to pay the money and they’re like ‘No, not for us, that’s not the one’.

"So Ed has still burdened my life to an incredible degree."

Despite liking the home at first, Lewis later came to regret buying it, admitting on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show that the house was a “money pit” and was the “bane of my existence,” as the property needed extensive renovations.

Lewis gave fans a look into his new townhouse in his Netflix documentary

From the outside, the property looked promising with “sprawling hills and a lake,” but Lewis didn’t know he would be stuck trying to get rid of the smell of cigarette smoke and dog.

The Someone You Loved singer told podcast host Zane: “And I’m here to tell you, the house is a f***ing s***hole. Yeah, it’s a money pit, and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months. I didn’t look around enough, I didn’t smell it. Yeah, I got very excited.”

Lewis constantly jokes that Ed should reimburse him for renovations, and the Yorkshire singer even offered to buy the property off him.

Ed claims that he didn’t send Lewis one property and urge him to buy it, he sent him a number of houses, which Lewis went to see before making the regretful purchase.