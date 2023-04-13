Register
Lewis Capaldi announces limited edition signed copies of his new single ‘Wish You The Best’

Lauren Johnson
By Lauren Johnson
Published 13th Apr 2023, 15:53 BST

Lewis Capaldi has announced that limited signed cds and vinyls for his new single ‘Wish You The Best’ will go on sale at 4pm on Thursday 13 April.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, announced the release of his new single on 11 April, and the song is set to be released at midnight on 13 April.

Fans will have three different cd cover options, all of which are 99p each with free postage and there are only limited copies available. The single will also be available for purchase on vinyl, which Lewis believes will be sold for £6, although he admitted he can’t remember the exact cost.

This is the fourth single Lewis has released from his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’

Lewis posted a video on his Instagram story following the announcement talking more about the new single.

He said: “It’s a very special song to me. I’ve been looking forward to putting it out for a while. I’ve been playing it at the shows.

“It would have been the first single had it not been for the fact that I’d already released two really depressing ballads at the end of the last album, so if you like depressing ballads from me this is the one for you.

“Everything up till now has been kind of happy except for the last one.”

Lewis also released a website under the same title as his Netflix documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now.’ The website has a sliding scale for fans to anonymously submit how they are currently feeling, ranging from rock bottom to on top of the world.

Lewis added a screenshot of the website to his Instagram story with the caption “We’re never alone in how we are feeling, so submit your emotion and add it to the scale for others to see!

“You don’t have to explain why you feel this way, but sometimes it helps to get it off your chest, so I’ve left a space for that too!”

Lewis’s new album will be available on 19 May.

