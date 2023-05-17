Lewis Capaldi's pop up will be held on Saturday May 20 at Protein Studios

Lewis Capaldi has announced a “one day only” pop up shop in London on Saturday May 20 – the day after the release of his new album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’ The singer, 26 from Glasgow, made the announcement on Instagram, sharing the details of what the pop up would have to offer.

The shop will only be open on May 20 and will be open from 10am - 5pm at Protein Studios (31 New Inn Yard, London, EC2A 3EY). Lewis revealed that there would be 1500 uniquely numbered copies of the album in an exclusive sleeve.

Copies of the album may even feature a unique signed polaroid from Lewis himself. He said: “[I’m] taking hundreds of Polaroids on my camera, signing them and hiding them in loads of the copies!!! get down early if you want the limited edition stuff!!!!”

Alongside these limited edition albums, the pop up will also offer exclusive merch, a ‘Wish You The Best’ video booth and exhibits that Lewis has been working on. He also revealed that there would be a “crying booth” for fans to use, saying on Instagram: “who knows what’s gonna happen in there, but you can use it!” He also thanked Youtube on Instagram for helping him set up the event.

Fans took to the comments of the post to express their excitement for another of Lewis’ surprise announcements. One commented: “Can’t wait to see you in Kingston Friday!” Another added: “Don’t worry lewis we will fight to be there.”

‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent,’ will be released on May 19

Lewis will also be in London on May 19 for the first of his “intimate” Q&A / performances, which will take place at Kingston Pryzm with Banquet Records. The London venue will host two shows: one at 5pm and one at 7pm, tickets for which have already sold out.

Following the London performance, Lewis will head to Fat Sam’s in Dundee for a 2:45pm on May 20. Despite being in London the day before, it seems unlikely that Lewis will make a surprise appearance at the pop up shop given the timings of his Saturday show, although he is no stranger to surprising his fans at the last minute.