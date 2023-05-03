Lewis Capaldi has broken down the tracklist for his upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ in an Instagram video with Spotify . The highly anticipated sophomore album will be released on 19 May and features 12 tracks, four of which have already been released. According to Apple Music, the Apple Music Edition of the album will also feature an orchestral version of How I’m Feeling Now alongside an unnamed ‘Track 14.’

Here is the full album breakdown, as described by Lewis.

1. Forget Me

“Forget Me is a song that I wrote about a relationship that I had been in where I was seeing the person sort of move on.”

2. Wish You The Best

“Wish You The Best is a song about..kind of..the song’s more about what you don’t say to people as opposed to what you are saying out of love.”

3. Pointless

“Pointless is a song that I wrote, let’s be honest it’s a bit of a cheesy love song, which I haven’t really done before, but my friend who I wrote it with, Ed Sheeran, has done hundreds.”

4. Heavenly Kind Of State Of Mind

“Heavenly Kind Of State Of Mind is about being in love with a person, you’re so enamoured with this person that it feels almost like religion.”

5. Haven’t You Ever Been In Love Before?

“This sounds weird when I say it, and I’m not weird; it’s about convincing someone that being in a relationship with you is a good idea.”

6. Love The Hell Out Of You.

“This song’s about doing something for someone that they’ve always done for you.”

7. Any Kind Of Life

“Any kind of life is a song about losing someone. It’s more about, it’s just me being dramatic.”

8. Burning.

“Being there for someone becoming detrimental to my own, sort of, health mentally.”

9. The Pretender

“The Pretender is a song that is about imposter syndrome, which I have in buckets; I went to the Grammy’s a couple of years ago, and I felt like I shouldn’t have been there.”

10. Leave Me Slowly

“Leave Me Slowly is a song that I wrote in Sweden. You want to drag out the breakup so you can spend more time with this person.”

11. How This Ends.

“If you could go back, like Back To The Future, you would warn yourself: stay away from this person because it just ends in tears.”

12. How I’m Feeling Now.

“This is definitely the most personal song I’ve ever written. I’ve had the best five years of my life since I’ve been doing this. This job has been incredible. I have also never felt lower than I have in the past five years at points. I’ve had the most responses about that song, and it’s quite comforting to know that you’re not alone in that feeling.”

