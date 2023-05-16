Lewis Capaldi is famously known for his hit single ‘Someone You Loved,’ which propelled him into success. The singer, 26, from Glasgow, has had five UK number one singles, was one of the first recipients of the Brits Billion Awards and has even made his own Netflix documentary.

Lewis’ success has amplified even further recently, as he continues his world tour, with most of his shows selling out “almost instantly” no matter how many extra shows he adds. On 19 May, the singer will release his highly anticipated sophomore album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent.’

The album will feature 12 tracks, four of which have already been released: ‘Forget Me,’ ‘How I’m Feeling Now,’ ‘Pointless’ and ‘ Wish You The Best.’

Lewis Capaldi's second album comes out on 19 May

What is Lewis Capaldi’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lewis Capaldi is worth $10 million, which is just under £8 million. This large sum can be attributed to single and album sales, ticket sales and merch sales.

His debut album 'Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent' sold over two million copies and became a streaming giant. Lewis has already sold his new album in multiple formats including vinyl, digital and CD copies, not to mention the limited edition versions of these products he has released as launch day approaches.

The Mirror also reported that Lewis signed a seven-figure deal with Netflix for his documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now,’ which could propel his net worth even further. Lewis also owns multiple properties in Glasgow including a £1.6 million mansion, a luxurious townhouse and an apartment.

Despite his impressive net worth, Lewis has continued to be open with his fans about the cost his rise to fame has had on his mental health. Lewis has experienced a number of mental health issues under the intense pressure of the music industry including a Tourette’s diagnosis, a shoulder tic and intense anxiety.