Lewis clapped back at Ed after the Shape Of You singer sent him a large housewarming gift

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he bought Ed Sheeran a Celtic top signed by the 10-in-a-row losing side in response to the Shape Of You singer sending him a life-sized triceratops as a housewarming gift. The Glasgow-born singer said Ed is currently winning the gift giving game.

Lewis said: “Ed once bought me a giant life-sized triceratops that’s in my house in Glasgow, when I moved in. So he’s definitely winning in the gifts game as the only time I bought Ed a present was when his daughters were born.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I got them Celtic tops, but the first one I bought him was signed by the team that lost 10-in-a-row.”

Lewis Capaldi facetimed Ed Sheeran to show him the party at Jinty McGuinty’s

The banter between Lewis and Ed follows Lewis’ regretful purchase of a £1.6 million mansion, which Ed sent him the listing for. Lewis has had a lot of trouble with the property and has been unable to find anyone to renovate it.

He said: "We keep on finding builders and they keep on being like 'Nah, not for us'. People are turning me down. I'm offering to pay the money and they're like 'No, not for us, that's not the one.' So Ed has still burdened my life to an incredible degree."

Despite liking the home at first, Lewis later came to regret buying it, admitting on Apple Music’s The Zane Lowe Show that the house was a “money pit” and was the “bane of my existence,” as the property needed extensive renovations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From the outside, the property looked promising with “sprawling hills and a lake,” but Lewis didn’t know he would be stuck trying to get rid of the smell of cigarette smoke and dog.

The Someone You Loved singer told podcast host Zane: “And I'm here to tell you, the house is a f***ing s***hole. Yeah, it's a money pit, and it has been the bane of my existence for the last couple of months. I didn't look around enough, I didn't smell it. Yeah, I got very excited.”

Lewis constantly jokes that Ed should reimburse him for renovations, and the Yorkshire singer even offered to buy the property off him.

Ed claims that he didn’t send Lewis one property and urge him to buy it, he sent him a number of houses, which Lewis went to see before making the regretful purchase.

Advertisement

Advertisement