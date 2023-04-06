Lewis Capaldi fans praise singer’s ‘honest’ and ‘thought provoking’ documentary

The documentary follows The singer, 26, from Glasgow, on his journey to write his second album, with exceedingly high expectations after the success of his first. It explores Lewis’ relationship with fame and success and the effects this has had on his mental health, including panic attacks and a Tourette Syndrome diagnosis.

Lewis took to his Instagram stories to announce that fans across the world could now watch the deep-dive into his life.

“My documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ is out right now on Netflix all over the world. I hope you enjoy it. Two and a half years [in the making]; pretty wild that people are actually seeing it. Feels strange, but I hope you enjoy it,” he said in a short video clip.

Netflix also posted on Instagram and Twitter, and the comments were quickly flooded with fans showing support for the singer’s heartfelt journey.

“I watched this today. Very thought provoking about the pressures of being ‘famous.’ And loved Lewis’s mum and dad!” One fan wrote on Twitter.

“Genuine. Honest. Relatable. Humble. Wish you all the best lewis. You’re a good lad and a superb singer and songwriter,” another commented.

“I watched this last night and with the pressure everyone puts on this lad it’s no wonder he developed anxiety and Tourette’s. Even his OWN DAD called some of this new demos s***e, I bet his dad has benefited from his son’s career so it’s shocking to hear a lack of support there for him. Despite all of that he still stays down to earth, funny and still remains close to all of his childhood friends,” said another on Instagram.

Lewis Capaldi’s long-awaited documentary ‘How I’m Feeling Now’ premiered on Netflix on Wednesday 5 April

Lewis has repeatedly expressed how important this documentary is to him.

“Obviously I completely recognise how lucky I am to have the life I do, and I know there are people in much worse positions than I am out there, but as much as the last 5 years have been the best of my life, I would be lying if I said it hasn’t taken its toll mentally, and honestly, there have been some extremely low points,” Lewis wrote when he announced the documentary.

Lewis has also received support in the form of articles by the New York Times and Rolling Stone, both of which he thanked on his Instagram story.

