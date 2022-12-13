Lewis Capaldi has taken a festive swing at Michael Bublé for keeping his latest single off the top of the charts

Lewis Capaldi has taken aim at Michael Bublé while joking that Christmas music is keeping his latest single ‘Pointless’ off the top of the charts.

The singer, 26, from Glasgow, targeted Michael, 47, from Canada, during an appearance at Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball at the weekend. He joked “let him know I’m looking for him” as he sparked a festive feud.

‘Pointless’ which was co-written by singer Ed Sheeran, is currently sitting in the top spot on the Big Top 40, which also takes into account radio airplay.

Despite this, the single is only at number 20 on the Official Singles Chart, placing behind Michael Bublé in tenth and Mariah Carey in the top spot.

Michael Bublé is known for his Christmas music that takes over the charts every year

Lewis has since admitted that he now believes December isn’t the best time to release music that isn’t Christmas related.

The West Lothian musician told the Metro: “No one told me that it was probably a bad idea to release a song at Christmas, a song that has no reference to Christmas.

“We’re really being hammered in the charts by Christmas songs.

“Not that it matters, but you know, these record labels want some money.

“So, if anyone sees Michael Bublé, you let him know I’m looking for him. I’ve got a gripe to grind with Mr Bublé!”

Lewis, who is also known for his songs ‘Forget Me’ and ‘Someone You Loved’ was also announced this week as the headliner for Reading & Leeds 2023.

The singer from East Whitburn, took his gripe with Michael Bublé to Capital FM’s Jingle Bell Ball over the weekend where he also made comments about “looking for” the singer.

Lewis made jokes at the fans’ expense by pretending that he was about to be joined on stage by a surprise guest.

The singer began introducing his latest single with a joke and told fans: “This next song we are going to sing is one that I only released last week, and I wrote it with a very dear friend of mine.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, Ed Sheeran.” As he paused the audience erupted into applause with Lewis quickly responding: “He’s not here. He’s not coming.

“He’s not here at all. He’s too busy. I asked him, I said ‘Ed please’ and he said ‘Who is this? Stop calling me’, so that’s unfortunate. So no Ed, but I did write it with Ed, Johnny McDaid and Steve Mac.”

It’s not the first time this year that the Scottish singer has had bad luck with timings of releasing a single.

In September, Lewis Capaldi was set to release his single ‘Forget Me’ on 9th September, the day after the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking on the Lorraine show on ITV at the time, Lewis said: “I’m good. Not a great week to release a single! Let me tell you that.

“It’s very sad. It’s a sad thing. You see the family all sad and it just reminds you of people in your own family who have gone.”